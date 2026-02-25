Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Dylan Gratton

February 25, 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Dylan Gratton.

Gratton played at Penn State University from 2022-2024. In 69 games at Penn State he scored 5 goals and 19 assists and was a combined +16. Gratton played at the University of Nebraska-Omaha during the 2024-25 season, recording 2 goals and 12 assists in 35 games. Gratton played at the University of Vermont during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 22 games.

Prior to his college days Dylan was part of the Sioux City Musketeers 2021-2022 USHL Clark Cup championship club.

Dylan is the younger brother of Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton. The Grattons are the second pair of brothers to reunite on the Grizzlies this season, joining John and Mike Gelatt. The Gratton brothers are the third pair of brothers to be teammates on the Grizzlies (Paul and Tim Crowder were teammates during the 2010-11 season).

It's Dylan's 23rd birthday. He was born on February 25, 2026. Gratton will wear number 25 for Utah.

The Grizzlies host the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a three-game series on February 25, 27-28. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







