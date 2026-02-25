Young's 1st Career Hat Trick Fuels Comeback Win over Ghost Pirates

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 7-4 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena. Alex Young recorded his first career hat trick and his second career four-point game with 3 goals and 1 assist as the Gladiators overcame a two-goal deficit to win.

Atlanta came into the game after a frustrating 3-0 loss at the hands of the Savannah Ghost Pirates in Savannah on Sunday. This weekday rematch was a rescheduled match from the holiday season.

Ethan Haider, the Gladiators goaltender, made his fourth consecutive start in net. Vinnie Purpura started in goal for the Ghost Pirates.

The Gladiators continued their run of slow starts in the first period on Tuesday evening, as within the first four minutes, Savannah scored first off a rebounded shot. Evan Nause reacted quicker than any other player on the ice and struck in the rebound off of a save from goaltender Ethan Haider. In the last minute of the first period, Nicholas Zabaneh had a brief flash of speed to generate a shorthanded goal to make it 2-0. He showed his speed and handling after a dispossession from the Gladiators attack, the Ghost Pirates were able to send a potent counter. Zabaneh received the puck, evaded several Gladiator defenders on the rightwing before creeping into the middle and finding the top corner with precision and power while the Gladiators had a power play with a minute left in the first.

The Gladiators improved going into the second period, shooting much better and holding possession more efficiently and consistently. This improvement would lead to a goal by captain Cody Sylvester as he was assisted by Nolan Orzeck during 4 on 4 play. Sylvester's goal gave the Glads some momentum for a second period comeback and the Gladiators were trying to take advantage with heavy attacking plays and shots on Vinnie Purpura. This momentum in the second period would be put on a screeching halt by a quick goal from Phip Waugh, Reece Vitelli provided the assist with a wide pass on the left wing. His quick shot was not expected by goaltender Haider as the Gladiators went down 3-1 late in the second period. The resilient Gladiators would respond with a goal of their own late in the second period to keep them within the game. Carson Denomie scored off a fast paced counter attack, pocketing the puck calmly past the goaltender Purpura. Ryan Francis and Chad Nychuk provided the assists for Denomie's 7th goal of the season. Denomie's goal provided the Gladiators with much needed confidence and momentum to orchestrate a sequence of plays that led to them defending and attacking very well late in the second period. Alex Young tied the game with his first goal of the night off of a 2 on 1 rush up the ice with Sylvester to make it 3-3 with 2:26 left in the second period.

The third period would start with jabs from both teams, with Liam Walsh scoring for Savannah to give the Ghost Pirates a 4-3 lead 2:24 into the third period. The 4th goal of the night for the Gladiators was scored by Isak Walther on the power play to tie the game. The Glads took advantage of being a man up and started to crowd the opposition's goaltender, which made them extremely vulnerable to the 4th goal. This 4th goal would be the catalyst for a late rally by the Gladiators. Scoring 3 more unanswered to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Alex Young added two more, one off of a tip in off a shot from Chad Nychuk and another on an empty netter to complete his first hat-trick for the Gladiators. Ryan Conroy tacked on an empty net goal to bring the final score at Gas South Arena to 7-4 in the Gladiators favor.

The Gladiators return to action on Friday night hosting the Jacksonville Icemen for Heroes Night presented by Piedmont Eastside and Ortho Atlanta. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM EST, get your tickets HERE and join the battle today!

