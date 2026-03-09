Americans Blowout Tulsa 7-1

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, played their final game of a weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon, winning 7-1.

The Americans scored the only goal of the opening period as Harrison Blaisdell scored his 18 th of the season, matching his number to put Allen up 1-0. Anthony Costantini and Andre Anania had the assists at the 18:02 mark.

Americans rookie forward Avery Smith opened the scoring in the second period with his first ECHL goal to put the Americans up 2-0. Danny Katic scored for the fourth game in a row to make it 3-0 Americans. Before the period ended, Colton Hargrove had the second penalty shot of the season and the second for the team in the last five games beating Oilers netminder Vyacheslav Buteyets to give Allen a 4-1 lead heading to the third period.

The fun and offense continued in the third frame as the Americans scored three more times. Harrison Blaisdell scored his second hat trick of the season, netting goals 19 and 20 of the year to make it 6-1. Then Colby McAuley, all alone in front of the Tulsa net scored his 18 th goal of the season to make it 7-1, sealing the win over the Oilers.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Harrison Blaisdell

2. ALN - Marco Costantini

3. ALN - Avery Smith

They Said It:

Steve Martinson: "It was a fun night behind the bench. We made a lot of nice plays today. We still need to shoot more on the power play. I thought Sillinger (Lukas) made several nice plays. He set up Harrison nicely on his hat trick goal. Overall, it was a great win for us today."

Harrison Blaisdell: "In order to score that goal you need a great pass from a linemate and that was the case today. It was a great team win for us today. We'll celebrate this one tonight and then get ready for Idaho next weekend."

Danny Katic: "I'm feeling really good out there right now. It's all about hard work and being in the right place. It was nice to come back and beat these guys after a tough loss on Friday."







