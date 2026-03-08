Stingrays Edge Ghost Pirates 3-2 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped a 3-2 contest to the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghost Pirates struck first 7:54 into the game when Nick Granowicz fired in a tough-angle shot to give Savannah a 1-0 lead. Matt Koopman and Liam Walsh recorded the assists.

South Carolina answered less than two minutes later when Josh Wilkins sent Charlie Combs on a partial breakaway. Combs tucked the puck in on the left side to tie the game at 1-1.

The Stingrays took their first lead of the afternoon with 1:58 remaining in the first period when Dean Loukus fired in a shot from the left side to make it 2-1 heading into the intermission.

South Carolina doubled its lead just 1:35 into the second period when Simon Pinard centered the puck to Wilkins, who tapped it home to make it 3-1.

Savannah cut the deficit to one later in the frame when Josh Lopina tipped in a Keaton Pehrson shot to make it 3-2. Phip Waugh collected the secondary assist on the final goal of the second period.

Despite a high-intensity third period, the Stingrays held on for the 3-2 victory.

Ty Taylor earned the win for South Carolina, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Noah Giesbrecht made 24 saves on 27 shots for Savannah.

Despite a high-intensity third period, the Stingrays held on for the 3-2 victory.

Ty Taylor earned the win for South Carolina, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Noah Giesbrecht made 24 saves on 27 shots for Savannah.







