Faremouth Traded to Bloomington, Goure Reassigned

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today that the organization has traded forward Zach Faremouth to the Bloomington Bison for future considerations, while forward Deni Goure has also been reassigned to Bloomington by the Chicago Wolves. The trade marks the second move in 48 hours as the Gargoyles look to build the roster this offseason.

Faremouth signed with the Gargoyles to begin his rookie season after playing three games last spring with the Reading Royals. In four NCAA seasons, Faremouth appeared in 126 games adding 35 points (17G-18A). He finished his senior season with a career high 13 points (8G-5A) in 33 games. He signed pro with the Reading Royals, following in the footsteps of Gargoyles Assistant Coach, then Royals Head Coach, Jason Binkley who was also a Ferris State alumni. Faremouth appeared in three ECHL games last season, scoring his first career goal on April 10, 2025 against the Wheeling Nailers.

In a corresponding move, Goure was recalled to the AHL to be reassigned to Bloomington. Deni joined the Gargoyles after playing his rookie season under Scott Burt in Rapid City. In 117 career ECHL games, Goure has 82 points (35G-47A). Goure was second on the team in scoring with 27 points (12G-15A), under Tyler Weiss who was reassigned to the Indy Fuel on Friday. Goure played two AHL games with the Chicago Wolves after being called up in November.

The Gargoyles thank both Faremouth and Goure for their hard work, sportsmanship, and teamwork helping build the Gargoyles culture during the Inaugural Season. Greensboro closes their 12-game regular season series with the Reading Royals Sunday at the First Horizon Coliseum. Greensboro will have three more home games in March next weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15 against the Trois-Riviers Lions. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







