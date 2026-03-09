Wichita Drops Sunday Matinee in Toledo

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Nick Nardecchia (right) vs. the Toledo Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - Wichita closed a four-in-five on Sunday afternoon, losing to Toledo, 5-1, at Huntington Center.

Nolan Kneen tallied his second goal of the season, which was the only offense for the Thunder. Gabriel Carriere stopped 53 shots in the losing effort.

Ryland Mosley opened the scoring just 5:37 into the contest. The Walleye created a turnover near their own blue line. Mosley wired a shot past Carriere on a two-on-one break and beat Carriere for his third of the year.

Mosley connected for the second time in the game at 4:15 of the second frame. During a delayed penalty, he found a void near the left circle and beat Carriere to the glove side for his fourth of the campaign to make it 2-0.

Just over a minute later, Tanner Dickinson made it 3-0. He chipped home a rebound off a shot from Brandon Kruse and beat Carriere for his 17th of the season.

At 14:29, Kneen cut into the lead with a highlight-reel goal. He took a pass from Jay Dickman near the top of the left circle, slipped past Colin Swoyer and beat Nolan LaLonde up top to make it 3-1.

In the third, Toledo scored a pair of goals in less than a minute to quiet any idea of a Wichita comeback.

At 3:57, Brandon Kruse put home a rebound near the left post for his first of the season to make it 4-1.

Tanner Kelly made it 5-1 at 4:39. Kruse created a turnover near the Thunder line, skated in up the left wing and dished it over to Kelly for a one-timer that beat Carriere.

Michal Stinil had a late penalty shot, but he was denied by LaLonde and the game ended.

Wichita gave up a season-high 58 shots, which included 24 in the second period.

Dickman tallied an assist, giving him points in back-to-back games. Stinil's penalty shot was the first for the Thunder this year.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Toledo was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their 12-game road trip next Thursday in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

