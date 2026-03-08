Cyclones Sign Adam Kydd out of University of Calgary

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Marlies, today announced that the team has signed forward Adam Kydd out of the University of Calgary. Kydd signs his first professional deal after three seasons at the USports level.

Kydd, 23, hails from Regina, Saskatchewan and is coming off a career season with the Dinos where he logged eight goals and 33 assists (41 points) in 28 games played. His 33 assists were the most in USports this season, and he finished fourth in the league in points. In his final season with the University of Calgary, Kydd served as team captain and was named a 2025-26 Canada West First Team All-Star after a strong season that ends his productive collegiate career.

Over the course of his three seasons, Kydd had 19 goals, 39 assists (68 points) and a +9 +/-, averaging 1.10 points-per-game in his collegiate career. At the junior level, Kydd had a very strong career in the WHL, including a 20 goal, 33 assist campaign with the Kelowna Rockets in 2022-23. Between his stints with Kelowna and the Calgary Hitmen, Kydd finished his junior career with 134 career points (53 goals, 81 assists) over the span of 193 career appearances.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.