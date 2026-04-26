Series Moves to Boise for Game 3

Published on April 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Lukas Sillinger vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans right wing Lukas Sillinger vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), take a 2-0 series lead to Idaho this afternoon. Game time is 5:10 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 4:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 5:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Playoff Game: Monday, April 27th at 8:10 PM CDT

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 2-0

Home: 2-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 2-0

Allen Americans Final Regular Season Leaders:

Points: (4) Brayden Watts

Goals: (2) Brayden Watts and Colton Hargrove

Power Play Goals: Andre Anania and Colton Hargrove

Assists: (2) Andre Anania, Brayden Watts, and Danny Katic

Power Play Assists: Andre Anania and three others

+/- (+5) Sam Sedley

PIM's (14) Spencer Asuchak

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 0-2

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-2

Last 10: 0-2

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Points: (1) Jade Miller and several others

Goals: (1) Jade Miller and two others

Power Play Goals: Ty Pelton-Byce

Assists: (1) Jack Adams and four others

Power Play Assists: Jack Adams and Kaleb Pearson

+/-: (1) Nick Portz

PIM's (16) Nick Canade

Perfect Start: The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 lead for the second game in a row and beat Idaho 4-2 on Friday night at CUTX Event Center. Andre Anania (1) on the power play (Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts) and Landen Hookey (1) (Anthony Costantini and Harrison Blaisdell) scored second-period goals to give the Americans a 2-0 lead. Colton Hargrove (2) collected his second point of the night in the third period scoring on the power play to give Allen a 3-0 cushion with the eventual game winner. Sam Sedley scored into an empty net shorthanded with 18 seconds left in regulation to secure the Allen victory.

At the Top: Brayden Watts who led the Americans in scoring during the regular season with 75 points is off to a fast start in the playoffs with four points in two games which leads the Americans. He's tied for second overall in the league. Watts scored two goals and an assist in Game 1 and added a helper on Andre Anania's goal on Friday night. He has points in 11 straight games including a nine-game point streak to end the regular season.

Not Your Average Rookie: Americans rookie netminder Brett Mirwald improved to 2-0 in the postseason with a 1.50 GAA and a 0.944 SV % with a pair of wins over Idaho. He was 5-0-1 in six regular season starts for Allen and the only rookie Americans goaltender to record back-to-back shutouts in his first two professional starts

Penalty Filled Third: The Americans and Steelheads combined for twenty-eight penalty minutes in the third period on Friday night. Thirty-six total for the two teams with Idaho holding a slight advantage with twenty. The two clubs combined for fifty-eight penalty minutes in Game 1

Not in our Barn: In the two playoff games at Credit Union of Texas Event Center the Americans have never trailed the Steelheads. Allen has outscored Idaho 9-3 in the first two games of the series.

Packed House: In the first two games in Allen almost 12,000 Americans fans walked through the doors at CUTX Event Center (11,577).

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Series Moves to Boise for Game 3 - Allen Americans

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