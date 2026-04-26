ECHL Announces Fines

Published on April 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Allen's Danny Katic and Colby McAuley have been fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Playoff Game #H-2, Idaho at Allen, on April 24.

Both players are fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions at 19:47 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from April 26, 2026

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