ECHL Transactions - April 26

Published on April 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 26, 2026:

Allen:

Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Jake Boltmann, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jeffrey Baum, D Placed on Reserve

Add Robbie Holmes, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Reserve

Add Brendan Hoffman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Liam Malmquist, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Reilly Webb, D Assigned by Hershey







ECHL Stories from April 26, 2026

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