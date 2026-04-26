ECHL Transactions - April 26
Published on April 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 26, 2026:
Allen:
Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Jake Boltmann, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jeffrey Baum, D Placed on Reserve
Add Robbie Holmes, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Reserve
Add Brendan Hoffman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Liam Malmquist, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Reilly Webb, D Assigned by Hershey
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from April 26, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 26 - ECHL
- Hershey Loans Defenseman Reilly Webb to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Series Moves to Boise for Game 3 - Allen Americans
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