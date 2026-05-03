Defenseman Reilly Webb Returned on Loan to South Carolina

Published on May 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that defenseman Reilly Webb has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Webb, 26, returns to the Stingrays after he was recalled by the Bears on April 29. He appeared in Games 1 and 2 of Hershey's Atlantic Division Semifinals matchup with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario native skated for South Carolina in Games 3 and 4 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators, adding an assist in Game 3. In the regular season with the Stingrays, Webb played in 37 games, logging four points (2g, 2a) with 42 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

The 6-foot-4, 201 pound defenseman originally signed with the Stingrays for a second season on August 12, 2025 before signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Hershey on January 22. Webb then signed an American Hockey League contract with the Bears on March 13.

The blueliner is in his second season of professional hockey after spending all of 2024-25 with the Stingrays after South Carolina acquired him in a trade with the Bloomington Bison. In his rookie year, Webb tallied 12 points (3g, 9a) in 68 games, posting a +28 rating, which was tied for sixth best amongst defensemen in the ECHL last year.

South Carolina returns to action on Monday for Game 6 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators with the Stingrays holding a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven set. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.







ECHL Stories from May 3, 2026

Defenseman Reilly Webb Returned on Loan to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays

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