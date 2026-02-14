Game Day Preview: Valentines Night in Tulsa

Published on February 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the middle game of three games between the two teams. The Americans are 2-3-1 in Tulsa this season. Game time is 7:05 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, February 20, vs Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 24-18-4-0

Home: 14-7-1-0

Away: 10-11-3-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (43) Hank Crone and Brayden Watts

Goals: (21) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (31) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (19) Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 13-27-3-0

Home: 9-13-3-0

Away: 6-10-1-0

Last 10: 2-5-3-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Points: (23) Easton Armstrong

Goals: (15) Easton Armstrong

Power Play Goals: (8) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (16) Coulson Pitre

Power Play Assists: (8) Coulson Pitre

+/- (+4) Roman Kinal

PIM's (64) Cade McNelly

Americans Notables

Friday The 13th: The Americans dropped their second straight game falling to the Tulsa Oilers 2-0 on Friday night at the BOK Center behind another outstanding performance in net by Jackson Parsons, who stopped 23 of the 24 shots. Tulsa's Drew Elliott scored in the first period to put the Oilers up 1-0. That would be the only goal needed in 2-0 Tulsa win. The second goal came on an empty net goal late in the third period.

How we Matchup with Tulsa: The Americans are 5-4-1 this season against the Tulsa Oilers. Allen has dropped two in a row in the season series, with both losses coming in Tulsa. The Americans are 2-3-1 at the BOK Center. Over the last five seasons the Americans head-to-head record against the Oilers is 25-27-6-0. Tonight is the middle game of a three-game series.

Chaisson returns: Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Chaisson, returned to the Allen lineup on Friday night after missing Wednesday's game against Wichita. Chiasson saw his five-game point streak snapped on Friday, which was the current longest point streak on the team.

Blanked: The Americans 2-0 loss to Tulsa on Friday night marked only the second time this season the Americans failed to score a goal during a game. The other shutout loss came in Tahoe on January 2nd (5-0).

Making his Debut: Sam Stange made his Americans debut on Friday night after being assigned to Allen from Springfield of the American League. The former Wisconsin Badger finished the night with four shots on goal and even for the game.

Last Four Starts: Americans goalie Jackson Parsons has allowed just seven goals over his last four starts (1-3). During the three losses the Americans have scored a total of two goals.

