Stingrays Set New Education Day Attendance Record

Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that this season's Education Day Game, presented by MUSC Children's Health, set a new Education Day attendance record of 9,732 fans on Wednesday morning.

Students from nearly 50 schools across Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County, along with homeschool programs, filed into the North Charleston Coliseum to see the Stingrays face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Schools utilized the special 10:30 a.m. puck drop for a one-of-a-kind field trip to learn and cheer at the same time while experiencing the excitement of Stingrays hockey. Students also received a curriculum packet ahead of Wednesday morning's Education Day game to learn about hockey, the Stingrays, the ECHL and STEM.

