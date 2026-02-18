Stingrays Set New Education Day Attendance Record
Published on February 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that this season's Education Day Game, presented by MUSC Children's Health, set a new Education Day attendance record of 9,732 fans on Wednesday morning.
Students from nearly 50 schools across Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County, along with homeschool programs, filed into the North Charleston Coliseum to see the Stingrays face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Schools utilized the special 10:30 a.m. puck drop for a one-of-a-kind field trip to learn and cheer at the same time while experiencing the excitement of Stingrays hockey. Students also received a curriculum packet ahead of Wednesday morning's Education Day game to learn about hockey, the Stingrays, the ECHL and STEM.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, February 20th, for Mardi Gras Night against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2026
- Gargoyles Inside the Perch Goes Live from Oden Brewing - Greensboro Gargoyles
- South Carolina Rolls to Education Day Victory over Greenville, 5-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Final Morning Game at South Carolina - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kelly Cup Tour Begins Saturday in New Mexico - ECHL
- Stingrays Set New Education Day Attendance Record - South Carolina Stingrays
- Perets, & Sevigny Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loans to Reading - Reading Royals
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Ty Taylor Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Boyko Signed by Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Morning Game - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- South Carolina Rolls to Education Day Victory over Greenville, 5-2
- Stingrays Set New Education Day Attendance Record
- Goaltender Ty Taylor Signs PTO with Hershey
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 16
- South Carolina Tops Jacksonville 3-1 for Third Straight Win