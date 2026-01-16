Lions Confirm Updated Schedule
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, officially announce the rescheduling of games that were postponed on December 26, 27, and 28, 2025.
Following in-depth discussions with the opposing teams involved as well as ECHL officials, the organization is now able to confirm the revised schedule for these matchups.
The Lions will first travel to Maine, where they will face the Maine Mariners on April 1. The matchup between the Lions and the Adirondack Thunder will then be played on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Finally, the game originally scheduled between the Lions and the Maine Mariners at Colisée Vidéotron will take place on April 18 at 3:00 p.m., marking the Lions' final home game of the regular season.
The organization invites fans to secure their tickets for this final regular-season home game and come out to support the Lions. To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com. A sales representative is also available to answer any questions at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
