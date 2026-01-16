Postponed Games Rescheduled

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today schedule changes for the 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season, which include the rescheduling of December's postponed games.

The Bison will now visit the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday, April 15 and host Iowa at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, April 17 for a 309 Night, and Saturday, April 18 for Spongebob Night.

In addition, Bloomington's game at Greenville on Saturday, April 11, which was originally slated to be a 3:05 p.m. CT puck drop will now begin at 6:05 p.m. CT

CONFIRMED SCHEDULE CHANGES:

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (6:05 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - at Iowa Heartlanders (7:00 p.m. CT)

Friday, April 17, 2026 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (7:00 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (7:00 p.m. CT)

Join the Bison on Bluey Night on Sunday, January 18 when Bluey will be on the concourse for meet and greets with fans, kids receive a free meal coupon and fans can skate with Bison players after the game!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







