Postponed Games Rescheduled
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today schedule changes for the 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season, which include the rescheduling of December's postponed games.
The Bison will now visit the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday, April 15 and host Iowa at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, April 17 for a 309 Night, and Saturday, April 18 for Spongebob Night.
In addition, Bloomington's game at Greenville on Saturday, April 11, which was originally slated to be a 3:05 p.m. CT puck drop will now begin at 6:05 p.m. CT
CONFIRMED SCHEDULE CHANGES:
Saturday, April 11, 2026 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits (6:05 p.m. CT)
Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - at Iowa Heartlanders (7:00 p.m. CT)
Friday, April 17, 2026 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (7:00 p.m. CT)
Saturday, April 18, 2026 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders (7:00 p.m. CT)
Join the Bison on Bluey Night on Sunday, January 18 when Bluey will be on the concourse for meet and greets with fans, kids receive a free meal coupon and fans can skate with Bison players after the game!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026
- Fuel Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Indy Fuel
- Schedule Updates Announced - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Confirm Updated Schedule - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Heartlanders Announced Rescheduled Home Game vs. Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghost Pirates Announce Rescheduled Games from Late December - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Knight Monsters Announce Dates for Rescheduled Games - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Rescheduled Game Dates for December 26-28 Games - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Four Game Date Changes - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Postponed Games Rescheduled - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Rescheduling of Postponed Games - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce Makeup Dates - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Announce Rescheduled Games Due to CBA Negotiation Postponement - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Everblades Announce Rescheduled Home Games - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Sign Forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Announce Dates & Times for Rescheduled Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Reschedule Postponed December Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: January 16, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Aim for Back-To-Back Wins over Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- Postponed Games Rescheduled
- Bison Sign Jacob Boll
- McKay, Bison Blank Cyclones
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs
- MacDonald's Three Points Help Bison Clip Wings