Adirondack Thunder Announce Four Game Date Changes
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced four schedule changes after games were postponed December 26-28.
Sunday, March 8 - Adirondack @ Maine - 3:00 p.m. (Moved from Apr. 1)
Friday, April 17 - Trois-Rivieres @ Adirondack - 7:00 p.m. (Moved from Dec. 26)
Saturday, April 18 - Adirondack @ Worcester - 6:05 p.m. (Moved from Dec. 27)
Sunday, April 19 - Adirondack @ Worcester - 3:05 p.m. (Moved from Dec. 28)
All tickets from the postponed December 26 game will be transferred to April 17. For questions, please contact Sean Driscoll at 518-480-3355 ext 319.
The Thunder return home tonight against Trois-Rivieres at 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light! After two weeks on the road, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena January 30 through February 1 against Maine. Harding Mazzotti will be giving away 1000 Harding Mazzotti bags, 1000 Thunder pins, and 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts on Friday, January 30. Law Enforcement Night is Saturday, January 31 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday, February 1 is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
