Despite Not Trailing for One Second, Rush Drop Overtime Decision in Cincinnati
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Rapid City Rush (16-15-3) scored two goals in the opening seven minutes, did not trail for one second, but fall 5-4 in overtime to the Cincinnati Cyclones (15-13-13) at Heritage Bank Center on Friday.
Cameron Buhl scored two goals in the game for the Rush, both assisted by Connor Joyce. Ryan Chyzowski also buried, as did goaltender Rico DiMatteo. On a delayed penalty in the second period, the Cyclones passed the puck into their open net and DiMatteo was ruled to be the last to touch it. It is the second goalie goal in Rush history and first in the team's ECHL era.
Buhl scored a go-ahead goal early in the third to give Rapid City a 4-3 lead, but Sam Stevens tied it with five minutes to go. The game went to overtime where Cincinnati's John Jaworski finished off a hat trick with the overtime winner midway through the period.
It was as wacky of a game as can be, one which included a streak of seven consecutive penalties called against the Rush over a span of 47 minutes. Despite that, Rapid City's penalty kill went 6-for-7. Their power play was 1-for-3.
DiMatteo made 51 saves on 56 shots, suffering a second consecutive tough loss. The rookie has totaled 106 saves in his first two ECHL games, each one-goal defeats.
The Rush pick up a point to stay above .500. They are 4-2-1 since the holiday break and finish off a five-game stretch of Central Division matchups tomorrow afternoon in Cincinnati.
Next game: Saturday, January 17 at Cincinnati. 2:05 p.m. MST puck drop from Heritage Bank Center.
The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Friday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush versus the Cincinnati Cyclones
