Steelheads Announce Makeup Dates for Postponed Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today the makeup dates for two postponed games originally scheduled for Dec. 26 and 27 against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, UT.
The contest initially scheduled for Dec. 26 will now be played at Maverik Center in West Valley City on Feb. 10.
The game initially set for Dec. 27 will now move to April 7, also taking place at Maverik Center.
Puck drop for both contests is set for 7:10 p.m. MT.
The Idaho Steelheads continue their three-game set with the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at 5:05 p.m. MST from Kia Center in Orlando. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Announce Rescheduled Games for Remainder of 2025-26 Regular Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Announce Rescheduled Dates for Postponed Games - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Utah Grizzlies Home Games Have Been Rescheduled - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Announce Rescheduled Games - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Dilan Savenkov to a Standard Player Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Announce Makeup Dates for Postponed Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Indy Fuel
- Schedule Updates Announced - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Confirm Updated Schedule - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Heartlanders Announced Rescheduled Home Game vs. Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghost Pirates Announce Rescheduled Games from Late December - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Knight Monsters Announce Dates for Rescheduled Games - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Rescheduled Game Dates for December 26-28 Games - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Four Game Date Changes - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Postponed Games Rescheduled - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Rescheduling of Postponed Games - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce Makeup Dates - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Announce Rescheduled Games Due to CBA Negotiation Postponement - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Everblades Announce Rescheduled Home Games - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Sign Forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Announce Dates & Times for Rescheduled Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Reschedule Postponed December Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: January 16, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Aim for Back-To-Back Wins over Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.