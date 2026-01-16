Steelheads Announce Makeup Dates for Postponed Games

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today the makeup dates for two postponed games originally scheduled for Dec. 26 and 27 against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, UT.

The contest initially scheduled for Dec. 26 will now be played at Maverik Center in West Valley City on Feb. 10.

The game initially set for Dec. 27 will now move to April 7, also taking place at Maverik Center.

Puck drop for both contests is set for 7:10 p.m. MT.

