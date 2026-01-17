Petruzzelli 31-Save Shutout, Johannes Four-Point Game in Royals' Rout of Gargoyles, 6-0
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-14-4-0, 40 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (8-18-5-1, 22 PTS), 6-0, at Santander Arena on Friday, January 16th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (8-8-3-0) earned the shutout win in goal, his second of the season, with 31 saves while Gargoyles' netminder Ruslan Khazheyev (4-10-3-0) suffered the loss with five goals allowed on 20 shots faced through 33:57 before getting relieved for Nikita Quapp in goal, who stopped 13 of 14 shots faced in 26:03.
After a two-goal first period for the Royals from Hunter Johannes (8) at 6:49 and Jacob Frasca (6) at 10:09, Reading's offense erupted with a four-goal second period on goals from Garrett Devine (1) at 5:54, Liam Devlin (2) at 10:53, Brandon Saigeon (10) at 13:57 and Connor McMenamin (6) at 17:10. Johannes earned his third assist and fourth point of the game on McMenamin's goal for a single-game career-high.
With a 6-0 lead through the final frame, Petruzzelli stopped the remaining 10 shots faced to secure his seventh professional career shutout. The six goals was the fourth time Reading scored six or more goals in a game this season, the second time doing so against Greensboro.
The win was the ninth for the Royals over their last 11 games at home and 12th home win overall (12-6-1-0).
The Royals continue a three-game home series against the Gargoyles on Saturday, January 17th at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, January 19th at 1:00 p.m.
