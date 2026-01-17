Americans Win Sixth Straight

Tulsa Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, opened a two-game weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at the BOK Center, and it was the Americans coming out on top 4-1 in Oklahoma.

Both teams had their chances in the opening frame. The Americans missed two open net opportunities. Harrison Blaisdell with a great chance shorthanded. Tulsa had the only power play chance in the opening frame. Tulsa outshot the Americans 10-5, and we moved to the second period tied 0-0.

It looked like the two teams would head to the third period in a 0-0 tie, but a late penalty to the Oilers put the Americans on the power play, and one of the hottest players on the Allen roster did it again. Danny Katic fired a shot into the Tulsa net with 8.7 seconds left in the middle period to give the Americans a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.

More of Danny Katic in the third period as he would score his second goal of the night and 17th of the season to give the Americans a 2-o lead. In the end that would be the game winner for Allen. Hank Crone scored his ninth and Katic added an empty net for his second hat trick of the season. The Americans beat the Oilers 4-1 behind a 29-save performance by David Tendeck.

The Americans received goaltender Jackson Parsons on Friday as he was assigned by the Americans NHL affiliate the Ottawa Senators from AHL Belleville.

The Americans and Oilers play the final game of a two-game series on Saturday night in Oklahoma. Game time is 7:05 PM CST.

The ECHL All Star Classic is Monday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Game time is 5:45 PM.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - D. Katic

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - D. Tendeck







