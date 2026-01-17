Admirals Top Top-Seeded Nailers, Win Sixth Straight
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Returning home riding a four-game winning streak, the Norfolk Admirals welcomed the top-seeded Wheeling Nailers to Scope for a weekend series. Jumping out to a two-goal lead, Norfolk protected its advantage and knocked off the Nailers 2-1 to extend its winning streak to five games.
Between the pipes, Isaac Poulter made his 16th appearance of the season and delivered a strong performance, stopping 23 of 24 shots in the victory.
The opening twenty minutes featured a tightly contested battle, with both teams generating early scoring chances. Goaltending was the story of the first period, as the game remained scoreless after one, with Norfolk holding a slight 7-6 edge in shots.
The Admirals broke through in the middle frame, scoring twice to seize control. At the 3:09 mark of the second period, Josh McDougall jump-started the play by working his way in from the right point before driving to the bottom of the left circle and burying the rebound of Jack Jaunich's initial shot.
Just over four minutes later, Norfolk doubled its lead. Brahden Engum sent a stretch pass ahead to Justin Young to spring a breakaway, and Young made no mistake, snapping a shot through the goaltender's legs to give the Admirals a 2-0 cushion.
Wheeling made a push in the third period, firing 11 shots on goal and cutting the deficit to one at the 4:34 mark. Logan Pietila finished a give-and-go along the left wall to spoil the shutout bid. However, Norfolk shut things down defensively the rest of the way, holding firm to secure a 2-1 victory.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - J. McDougall (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
2. NOR - I. Poulter (23 saves off 24 shots)
3. NOR - J. Young, (1 goal, +2)
Next Up
Norfolk will host the Wheeling Nailers once again this weekend at Scope, with Union & Trades Night set for tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with doors opening at 6:05 p.m.
Admirals Top Top-Seeded Nailers, Win Sixth Straight
