Stingrays Sign Forward Bryan Moore
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have signed forward Bryan Moore.
Moore, 31, comes to South Carolina after appearing in one game this season for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on December 31, 2025 against the Stingrays.
Last season, the Charlotte, North Carolina native skated in four games with the Columbus River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) logging five points (2g, 3a) and 21 penalty minutes. He was teammates with Stingrays forwards Scott Docherty and Ryan Hunter.
The 5-foot-11, 203 pound forward has played in 192 ECHL games in his career for Greenville, the Toledo Walleye, Allen Americans, Orlando Solar Bears and Utah Grizzlies, totaling 166 points (76g, 90a) and 693 penalty minutes.
Across his 11 year professional career, Moore also skated in 55 games in the American Hockey League for the San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Manitoba Moose, Grand Rapids Griffins and Cleveland Monsters, recording nine points (3g, 6a).
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.
