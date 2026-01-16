Florida Everblades Announce Rescheduled Home Games

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that three previously scheduled home games from late December have been rescheduled.

The games originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 27; Sunday, Dec. 28; and Monday, Dec. 29 at Hertz Arena will now be played on new dates later this season. Florida will host the Reading Royals on Friday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. The Everblades will host the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the originally scheduled games will be honored on the following rescheduled dates:

Tickets from Saturday, Dec. 27, will be valid for Saturday, April 18.

Tickets from Sunday, Dec. 28, will be valid for Friday, April 17.

Tickets from Monday, Dec. 29, will be valid for Thursday, Feb. 26.

Fans unable to attend the rescheduled dates may request a refund. Refunds must be approved and obtained through the original point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets through the Florida Everblades ticket office should contact the ticket office directly. Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster must contact Ticketmaster directly.

All games will be played at Hertz Arena.

Additional information regarding promotions and broadcast details will be announced closer to each game date.







