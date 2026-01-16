Florida Everblades Announce Rescheduled Home Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced today that three previously scheduled home games from late December have been rescheduled.
The games originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 27; Sunday, Dec. 28; and Monday, Dec. 29 at Hertz Arena will now be played on new dates later this season. Florida will host the Reading Royals on Friday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. The Everblades will host the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the originally scheduled games will be honored on the following rescheduled dates:
Tickets from Saturday, Dec. 27, will be valid for Saturday, April 18.
Tickets from Sunday, Dec. 28, will be valid for Friday, April 17.
Tickets from Monday, Dec. 29, will be valid for Thursday, Feb. 26.
Fans unable to attend the rescheduled dates may request a refund. Refunds must be approved and obtained through the original point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets through the Florida Everblades ticket office should contact the ticket office directly. Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster must contact Ticketmaster directly.
All games will be played at Hertz Arena.
Additional information regarding promotions and broadcast details will be announced closer to each game date.
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026
- Fuel Announce Rescheduled Game Dates - Indy Fuel
- Schedule Updates Announced - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Confirm Updated Schedule - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Ink Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Heartlanders Announced Rescheduled Home Game vs. Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghost Pirates Announce Rescheduled Games from Late December - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Knight Monsters Announce Dates for Rescheduled Games - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Rescheduled Game Dates for December 26-28 Games - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Four Game Date Changes - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Postponed Games Rescheduled - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Rescheduling of Postponed Games - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce Makeup Dates - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Announce Rescheduled Games Due to CBA Negotiation Postponement - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida Everblades Announce Rescheduled Home Games - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Sign Forwards Michael Colella and Mike Gelatt - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Announce Dates & Times for Rescheduled Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Announce Rescheduled Games - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Reschedule Postponed December Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: January 16, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Aim for Back-To-Back Wins over Icemen - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.