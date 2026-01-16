ECHL Announces Dates of Rescheduled Games

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today the rescheduled dates for games postponed from Dec. 26-29 as a result of the Player strike.

Friday, December 26 New Date Notes

Trois-Rivières at Adirondack 4/17/2026

Norfolk at Greensboro 4/16/2026

Orlando at Jacksonville 4/19/2026

South Carolina at Savannah 4/17/2026

Atlanta at Greenville 4/19/2026

Worcester at Maine 4/15/2025

Wheeling at Toledo 4/17/2026

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati 4/17/2026

Indy at Fort Wayne 4/15/2026

Bloomington at Iowa 4/15/2026

Kansas City at Tulsa 4/17/2026

Allen at Wichita 4/17/2026

Idaho at Utah 2/10/2026

Saturday, December 27

Trois-Rivières at Maine 4/1/2026 ADK @ MNE moves from 4/1/26 to 3/8/26

Orlando at South Carolina 4/18/2026

Adirondack at Worcester 4/18/2026

Reading at Florida 4/17/2026

Norfolk at Greensboro 4/17/2026

Jacksonville at Greenville 4/17/2026

Tulsa at Wichita 4/18/2026

Savannah at Atlanta 2/24/2026

Indy at Wheeling 4/18/2026

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati 4/18/2026

Toledo at Fort Wayne 4/16/2026

Iowa at Bloomington 4/17/2026

Kansas City at Allen 4/18/2026

Tahoe at Rapid City 4/17/2026

Idaho at Utah 4/7/2026 RC @ UTA moves from 4/8/26 to 4/12/26

Sunday, December 28

Norfolk at Greensboro 4/19/2026

Maine at Trois-Rivières 4/18/2026

Jacksonville at Greenville 4/18/2026

Adirondack at Worcester 4/19/2026

Savannah at Atlanta 4/7/2026

Toledo at Indy 4/1/2026

Cincinnati at Wheeling 4/7/2026

Iowa at Bloomington 4/18/2026

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne 4/19/2026

Reading at Florida 4/18/2026

South Carolina at Orlando 4/2/2026

Tahoe at Rapid City 4/18/2026

Monday. December 29

Reading at Florida 2/26/2026 vs. Orlando ORL at MNE 2/4/2026 becomes REA at MNE on 4/8/2026







