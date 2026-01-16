ECHL Announces Dates of Rescheduled Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today the rescheduled dates for games postponed from Dec. 26-29 as a result of the Player strike.
Friday, December 26 New Date Notes
Trois-Rivières at Adirondack 4/17/2026
Norfolk at Greensboro 4/16/2026
Orlando at Jacksonville 4/19/2026
South Carolina at Savannah 4/17/2026
Atlanta at Greenville 4/19/2026
Worcester at Maine 4/15/2025
Wheeling at Toledo 4/17/2026
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati 4/17/2026
Indy at Fort Wayne 4/15/2026
Bloomington at Iowa 4/15/2026
Kansas City at Tulsa 4/17/2026
Allen at Wichita 4/17/2026
Idaho at Utah 2/10/2026
Saturday, December 27
Trois-Rivières at Maine 4/1/2026 ADK @ MNE moves from 4/1/26 to 3/8/26
Orlando at South Carolina 4/18/2026
Adirondack at Worcester 4/18/2026
Reading at Florida 4/17/2026
Norfolk at Greensboro 4/17/2026
Jacksonville at Greenville 4/17/2026
Tulsa at Wichita 4/18/2026
Savannah at Atlanta 2/24/2026
Indy at Wheeling 4/18/2026
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati 4/18/2026
Toledo at Fort Wayne 4/16/2026
Iowa at Bloomington 4/17/2026
Kansas City at Allen 4/18/2026
Tahoe at Rapid City 4/17/2026
Idaho at Utah 4/7/2026 RC @ UTA moves from 4/8/26 to 4/12/26
Sunday, December 28
Norfolk at Greensboro 4/19/2026
Maine at Trois-Rivières 4/18/2026
Jacksonville at Greenville 4/18/2026
Adirondack at Worcester 4/19/2026
Savannah at Atlanta 4/7/2026
Toledo at Indy 4/1/2026
Cincinnati at Wheeling 4/7/2026
Iowa at Bloomington 4/18/2026
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne 4/19/2026
Reading at Florida 4/18/2026
South Carolina at Orlando 4/2/2026
Tahoe at Rapid City 4/18/2026
Monday. December 29
Reading at Florida 2/26/2026 vs. Orlando ORL at MNE 2/4/2026 becomes REA at MNE on 4/8/2026
