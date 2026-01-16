ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Orlando's Tyler Bird has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #527, Idaho at Orlando, on Jan. 15.

Bird is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 15:08 of the first period.

Bird will miss Orlando's games vs. Idaho (Jan. 16 and Jan. 17) and vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







