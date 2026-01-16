Cyclones Announce Rescheduled Games for Remainder of 2025-26 Regular Season
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced the rescheduled games for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. The updated schedule includes home games and promotions, as well as an away contest against Wheeling.
The rescheduled games include:
April 7, 2026 - at Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 p.m. ET
April 17, 2026 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings - 7:35 p.m. ET
April 18, 2026 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings - 4:05 p.m. ET
With the rescheduled games, the April 11 contest against Toledo will be a $2 Donatos Pizza Slice game. In addition, April 17-18 against Kalamazoo will now serve as the team's Fan Appreciation Weekend featuring $2 Hotdogs, Soda, Beer.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
