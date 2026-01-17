Jaworksi Nets Hat-Trick, Scores Game-Winning Goal in Overtime Victory over Rapid City
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Rapid City Rush, 5-4, in an overtime battle on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. John Jaworski recorded his first career hat-trick, scoring the OT winner against Rapid City to highlight the comeback victory.
Rapid City struck first, scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of the game. Cameron Buhl and Ryan Chyzowski recorded the first two goals of the game to make 2-0 Rush early in regulation.
John Jaworski would net his first of the game off an assist from Elijah Vilio and Nick Rhéaume. With his goal, the Cyclones were within one going into the second period.
In the second period, Cincinnati would draw a penalty against the Rush. With the net pulled, a pass from the Cyclones went down into the empty net, giving Rapid City a goal. With goaltender Rico DiMatteo being the last player to officially touch the puck for the Rush, he was credited with a goaltender goal.
Jaworski would solve DiMatteo later once again, bringing the Cyclones within one once again. His tenth of the season was assisted by Aaron Bohlinger and Zack Trott. The score would go into the third period at 3-2, Rapid City.
Cincinnati would draw even, with Elijah Vilio scoring a goal just 47 seconds into the third period to make it 3-3. Landon Sim would record the primary assist, with Zack Trott earning his second point of the night with the secondary.
Cameron Buhl would give Rapid City yet another lead, scoring 1:54 after Vilio's game-tying tally. The goal would give Rapid City their second lead of the game. Cincinnati would come right back again, with Sam Stevens tying the game with 5:11 to go in regulation.
The game would go into overtime. John Jaworski scored on a slap shot over the shoulder of DiMatteo to record the game-winning goal in OT to record his first career hat-trick. The victory gave Cincinnati their eighth OT victory in 2025-26.
Tommy Scarfone logged the victory for the Cyclones, recording 20/24 saves in the OT win. Rico DiMatteo records his second loss of the season despite a 51-save effort.
Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center tomorrow afternoon for a rematch against Rapid City. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. The game will also include a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, presented by Maui Wowie.
