Charles Martin Dominates and Leads the Lions to Victory

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder, the New Jersey Devils' affiliate, at the Harding Mazzotti Arena. The win also allowed the Lions to get off to a strong start in their series against their divisional rivals.

The Lions set the tone early in the contest by generating sustained offensive pressure and firing multiple shots on goal. That pressure paid off when defenseman Charles Martin blasted a shot from the left circle on the power play to open the scoring. It marked his seventh goal of the season for the ECHL All-Star selection. Riley Kidney and Joël Teasdale recorded assists on the play.

Trois-Rivières continued to push the pace and challenge Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. However, following a faceoff in the Lions' zone, Brannon McManus capitalized on an opportunity to tie the game. After twenty minutes of play, the Lions held a commanding 17-5 advantage in shots on goal.

The second period was quieter offensively for both teams, but Anthony Poulin made the difference late in the frame. Capitalizing on a rebound from a Charles Martin shot, Poulin scored shorthanded, registering the Lions' second shorthanded goal of the season.

In the third period, head coach Ron Choules' squad managed the game effectively, limiting quality scoring chances against. Tyler Hyland sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds of regulation. Riley Kidney picked up his second assist of the night on the play, while Charles Martin reached the three-point mark in the game. The Blainville native was also named the game's first star after being involved in all three Lions goals.

The Lions will return to the Colisée Vidéotron on January 17 and 18 following a lengthy road trip. On Saturday afternoon, the organization will take a step back in time by honoring the original Trois-Rivières Lions from 1955. A special commemorative jersey will be worn for the occasion.

