Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, January 17th - Game 37/72
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-14-4-0, 40 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game home series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (8-18-5-1, 22 points) on Saturday, January 17th at 7:00 p.m. before the series concludes on Monday, January 19th at 1:00 p.m.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 37 with a point earned in four of their last seven games (2-3-2), nine of their last 13 games (7-4-2-0) and 22 of their 36 games this season (18-14-4-0). Prior to the series opener 6-0 rout over the Gargoyles, the Royals dropped a midweek tilt with Worcester, 4-1, on Wednesday, January 14th after they took three of a possible six points in a three-game set with the Maine Mariners with an overtime loss, 4-3, on Friday, January 9th before a 2-0 shutout loss on Saturday, January 10th and a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday, January 11th.
At home, the Royals have earned a point in 10 of their last 11 games (9-1-1). On the road, the Royals have dropped eight-straight games (0-7-1), with a win in one of their last 11 road affairs (1-8-2) and six wins in their 17 road games overall (6-8-3).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) and points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (18).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Gargoyles:
Greensboro has opened their regular season at 8-18-5-1 for 22 points with one win over their last eight games dating back to a Dec. 20th overtime loss against Wheeling. Prior to the series opener loss to Reading, 6-0, the Gargoyles took two of a possible six points in a three-game series at Idaho where they won the middle-match on Friday, January 9th, 5-3, around a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, January 7th and 7-4 loss on Saturday, January 10th.
ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.
On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.
-
