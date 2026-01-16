Railers Announce Rescheduled Game Dates for December 26-28 Games

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today the rescheduled dates for the postponed December 26th, 27th, & 28th 2025 games.

The game date changes are as follows:

Friday, December 26th, 2025 at Maine Mariners

Wednesday, April 15th, 2026 at Maine Mariners @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 27th, 2025 vs. Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, April 18th, 2026 vs. Adirondack Thunder @ 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 28th, 2025 vs. Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, April 19th, 2026 vs. Adirondack Thunder @ 3:05 p.m.

All tickets for the two Railers home dates will automatically be transferred to the new ticketed game dates. Fans with questions or concerns can call the Worcester Railers front office main line at 508-365-1750.

All tickets for the two Railers home dates will automatically be transferred to the new ticketed game dates. Fans with questions or concerns can call the Worcester Railers front office main line at 508-365-1750.







