Three Utah Grizzlies Home Games Have Been Rescheduled
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - There have been three Utah Grizzlies home games that have been rescheduled.
The December 26, 2025 game vs Idaho has been rescheduled to February 10, 2026 at 7:10 pm.
The December 27, 2025 game vs Idaho has been rescheduled to April 7, 2026 at 7:10 pm.
The April 8, 2026 game vs Rapid City has been rescheduled to April 12, 2026 at 3:10 pm.
April 12, 2026 vs Rapid City is the last scheduled regular season game in Grizzlies history.
TICKET INFORMATION
All tickets for the rescheduled games have been automatically transferred and will be valid for the new game dates listed above.
If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, you should have received or will soon receive an email confirming the change and showing your tickets transferred to the new game date. Ticketmaster is also providing a 30-day window to transfer your tickets to a different game date or request a refund.
Ticketmaster Customer Support
Phone: 1-800-653-8000
Email: customer_support@email.ticketmaster.com
QUESTIONS OR ASSISTANCE
If you have any questions about your tickets or upcoming games, please contact your ticket representative or call our ticketing office at 801-988-8000.
Thank you for your patience while the league and teams worked to finalize new dates. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you at the Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies host the KC Mavericks on January 16-17 at 7:10 pm and January 18 at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
