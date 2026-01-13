Grizzlies Claim Mathieu Boislard off Waivers from Adirondack
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have claimed defenseman Mathieu Boislard off waivers from the Adirondack Thunder.
Boislard had appeared in 15 games with Adirondack during the 2025-26 season. Last year he played in 27 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and 30 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. Boislard has good size at 6'2" and 225 pounds.
The Grizzlies will host Kansas City on January 16-17 at 7:10 pm and January 18 at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Grizzlies Claim Mathieu Boislard off Waivers from Adirondack
