Grizzlies Claim Mathieu Boislard off Waivers from Adirondack

Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have claimed defenseman Mathieu Boislard off waivers from the Adirondack Thunder.

Boislard had appeared in 15 games with Adirondack during the 2025-26 season. Last year he played in 27 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and 30 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. Boislard has good size at 6'2" and 225 pounds.

The Grizzlies will host Kansas City on January 16-17 at 7:10 pm and January 18 at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.