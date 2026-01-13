Norfolk's Yoder Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chase Yoder of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 5-12.

Yoder scored four goals and added two assists for six points in two games at Adirondack last week.

The 23-year-old scored four goals in a 6-1 win on Friday and dished out a pair of assists in a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Manitoba of the American Hockey League, Yoder has 13 points (7g-6a) in 20 games with the Admirals and one assist in eight games with the Moose.

Prior to turning pro, Yoder tallied 62 points (32g-30a) in 172 career games at Providence College and 16 points (8g-8a) in 52 games in the United States Hockey League with the U.S. National Under-17 and Under-18 Teams.

On behalf of Chase Yoder, a case of pucks will be donated to a local Hampton Roads youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







