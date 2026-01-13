Preview: Royals vs. Railers, January 14th - Game 35/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-13-4-0, 38 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play a stand-alone game against the Worcester Railers (14-15-1-1, 30 pts) on Wednesday, January 13th at 7:05 p.m. at DCU Center.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 16th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena to open a three-game home series against the Greensboro Gargoyles. The home series continues on Saturday, January 17th at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, January 19th at 1:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 35 of the regular season with a point in four of their last six games (2-2-2), eight of their last 11 games (6-3-2-0) and 21 of their 34 games this season (17-13-4-0). Previously, the Royals took three of a possible six points in a three-game set with the Maine Mariners with an overtime loss, 4-3, on Friday, January 9th before a 2-0 shutout loss on Saturday, January 10th and a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday, January 11th.

At home, the Royals have earned a point in nine of their last 10 games (8-1-1). On the road, the Royals have dropped seven-straight games (0-6-1), with a win in one of their last 10 road affairs (1-7-2) and six wins in their 16 road games overall (6-7-3).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13), points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (18).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester has opened their regular season at 14-15-1-1 for 30 points with one win through their first five games of 2026 (1-4-0). Since falling to the Royals on December 6th, 5-4, the Railers have five of their 11 games played (5-6-0).

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is led by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.

