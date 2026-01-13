Xavier Bernard Called up to Calgary

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, defenseman Xavier Bernard has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Bernard, 26, leads Rush defensemen with 12 points this season and a plus-9 rating while having played in all 33 games. He picked up an assist in each of the last two games against Indy.

The fifth-year pro from Drummondville, Quebec has 222 games of experience between the ECHL and AHL. He has yet to suit up for the Wranglers.

