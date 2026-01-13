Ghost Pirates School Swamp Rabbits, Claim Franchise-Best Sixth Straight Win

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, extended their franchise-record winning streak to six games with a 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday morning at Enmarket Arena.

Greenville opened the scoring when Ryan O'Hara forced a turnover in neutral ice and fed Cam Hausinger, who scored from the left circle to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead.

Savannah answered late in the first period as Noah Carroll sent Logan Drevitch in alone behind the defense. Drevitch buried the breakaway with 4:56 remaining to tie the game at 1-1. The goal tied Drevitch for the all-time goals lead in Ghost Pirates franchise history.

The Ghost Pirates took the lead early in the second period on a 5-on-3 power play. Bryce Brodzinski snapped a shot from the right circle that slipped through the goaltender to make it 2-1. Cristophe Tellier and Riley Hughes picked up the assists.

Savannah added to its advantage at the 11:17 mark of the second following a goalmouth scramble. The puck worked its way to Colton Huard in the high slot, and he fired it home to extend the lead to 3-1. Nicholas Zabaneh earned the secondary assist.

The Ghost Pirates capped the scoring at 7:51 of the third period when Brodzinski finished a rebound off a shot from Drevitch for his second goal of the game, making it 4-1. Dennis Cesana was credited with the other assist.

Vinnie Purpura turned in a strong performance in net for Savannah, stopping 30 of 31 shots. Isaiah Saville made 31 saves on 35 shots for Greenville.

The Ghost Pirates hit the road Friday night when they travel to North Charleston to take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







