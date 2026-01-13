Bison Sign Jacob Boll
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed Jacob Boll to a standard player contract.
Boll, 30, has scored a goal and notched five points with 53 penalty minutes in 30 games with the SPHL's Quad City Storm this season from the blue line, but will join Bloomington's forward core.
The Kokkedal, Denmark native has a wealth of professional experience and has played parts of thirteen seasons in Denmark, Sweden, France and the United States.
In both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons he contributed to Denmark U20 Championships with Rodovre and won a Denmark2 Championship with Rodovre SIK in the latter. Boll's accolades also include a Continental Cup Silver Medal in the 2023-24 season.
The 6-foot-5, 238-pound natural defenseman logged 237 games in the Metal Ligaen, Denmark's highest level of hockey, and amassed 43 points (13g-30a) before beginning the season with Quad City.
Join the Bison on Bluey Night on Sunday, January 18 when Bluey will be on the concourse for meet and greets with fans, kids receive a free meal coupon and fans can skate with Bison players after the game!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
