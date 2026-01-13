ECHL Transactions - January 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 13, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Kishaun Gervais, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kishaun Gervais, F Traded to Kalamazoo

Bloomington:

Add Jacob Boll, D Signed ECHL SPC

Fort Wayne:

Delete Ian Pierce, D Traded to Rapid City

Add Jonathan Melee, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jonathan Melee, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Brody Crane, F Traded to Norfolk

Kalamazoo:

Add Kishaun Gervais, F Acquired from Adirondack

Kansas City:

Add Luke Pavicich, G Signed ECHL SPC

Norfolk:

Add Brody Crane, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Orlando:

Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve

Add Eric Olson, F Signed ECHL SPC

Rapid City:

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ian Pierce, D Acquired from Fort Wayne

Add Jack Bostedt, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Brady Keeper, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Danny Battochio, G Released as EBUG

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Reading:

Add Garrett Devine, F Signed ECHL SPC

Savannah:

Delete Colton Huard, D Recalled by Charlotte

Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reece Vitelli, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Charlie Combs, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jalen Luypen, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ty Taylor, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Seth Eisele, G Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Hofer, F Activated from Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Jacques Bouquot, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Colin Swoyer, D Returned From Loan by Cleveland

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve







