ECHL Transactions - January 13
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 13, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Kishaun Gervais, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kishaun Gervais, F Traded to Kalamazoo
Bloomington:
Add Jacob Boll, D Signed ECHL SPC
Fort Wayne:
Delete Ian Pierce, D Traded to Rapid City
Add Jonathan Melee, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jonathan Melee, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Brody Crane, F Traded to Norfolk
Kalamazoo:
Add Kishaun Gervais, F Acquired from Adirondack
Kansas City:
Add Luke Pavicich, G Signed ECHL SPC
Norfolk:
Add Brody Crane, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Orlando:
Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve
Add Eric Olson, F Signed ECHL SPC
Rapid City:
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ian Pierce, D Acquired from Fort Wayne
Add Jack Bostedt, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Brady Keeper, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Danny Battochio, G Released as EBUG
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
Reading:
Add Garrett Devine, F Signed ECHL SPC
Savannah:
Delete Colton Huard, D Recalled by Charlotte
Add Connor Gregga, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reece Vitelli, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Charlie Combs, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jalen Luypen, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ty Taylor, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Seth Eisele, G Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Hofer, F Activated from Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Jacques Bouquot, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Colin Swoyer, D Returned From Loan by Cleveland
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve
