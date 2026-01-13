Ghost Pirates Announce Public Skating Dates at Enmarket Arena
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, in partnership with the City of Savannah, announced the upcoming public skating sessions at Enmarket Arena. Dates and times are listed below:
January 14: 8:15-9:45 p.m.
January 15: 5:30-7:00 p.m. and 7:15-8:45 p.m.
January 28: 5:30-7:00 p.m. and 7:15-8:45 p.m.
January 29: 5:30-7:00 p.m. and 7:15-8:45 p.m.
Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children (12 and under), with skate rental included. Personal skates are permitted; however, sticks and pucks are not allowed.
For more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com/public-skating.
