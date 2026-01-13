Gargoyles Weekend Recap - January 13, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, found their first win of the New Year and hit their offensive stride scoring 12 goals over their three-game road trip to Boise, ID.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

Greensboro opened their trip to the Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, January 7 against the Idaho Steelheads. The Gargoyles welcomed back their Captain, Logan Nelson, who made his first appearance since being injured on November 7. Nelson made an immediate impact, scoring the first goal of the road trip. The Gargoyles scored twice in the third period from Ryan Richardson and Anthony Rinaldi to tie the game 3-3, but Idaho would score the game winner 13 seconds later. The Steelheads added a late empty net goal to close out a 5-3 win.

On Friday, January 9, the Gargoyles scored five times in a thrilling West Coast win. Deni Goure opened the scoring with a power play goal, tipping a shot from Nelson. Richardson scored in the first minute of the second period, deflecting a pass from Tyler Weiss. The Steelheads scored twice to tie the game, but Greensboro answered with a shorthanded goal from Nelson. After Arty Borshyov had a goal called back for goaltender interference, the Gargoyles found the eventual game winner when Rinaldi tapped in a rebound of newcomer Bryce Montgomery's slap shot. The Steelheads would get within one goal in the third period, but Richardson finished shorthanded empty netter in the final minute to cap off his first career multi-goal effort. Weiss had three assists in the 5-3 victory.

The Gargoyles finished their three-game series with the Steelheads on Saturday, January 10. The team skated with 11 forwards after a series of AHL call ups. Idaho jumped into a 2-0 lead in the first period before Goure scored his second goal in consecutive games to cut the lead. The Steelheads scored four unanswered goals in the second period to take a 6-1 lead, but Greensboro showed grit in a comeback effort where they scored three times in the final period. Weiss opened the period scoring his first goal, fourth point, of the weekend. Richardson added his fourth goal in three games to cut the deficit to three. With 2:37 remaining, Greg Smith got Greensboro within two goals, but the Steelheads would find an empty net goal to seal a 7-4 Idaho win.

ON DECK

This week, the Gargoyles head to Reading, PA to close out an eight-game road trip. They will play three games against the Reading Royals on Friday and Saturday, January 16-17 at 7 PM and Monday, January 19 at 1 PM.

The Gargoyles will visit the Santander Arena for the first time, but matched up against the Royals twice in the opening month of the Inaugural Season at the First Horizon Coliseum. Tyler Weiss scored the Gargoyles lone goal in a 4-1 loss during the first meeting on Friday, October 24.

The Gargoyles scored their most goals to date in their second meeting with the Royals in an overtime thriller that Reading won 8-7. Six Greensboro players recorded multi-point nights, led by the Captain who electrified the home crowd with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick scoring two goals, an assist, and a pair of fights. Demetrios Koumontzis matched Nelson with two goals and an assist, Patrick Newell found three assists, Goure had a goal and an assist, and Rinaldi and Borshyov both recorded two assists.

The team closes out an eight-game road trip in Reading, PA Friday, January 16, Saturday, January 17, and Monday, January 19. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host the Adirondack Thunder.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Ryan Richardson had a career week out west. The rookie forward scored four goals in three games against the Idaho Steelheads, and helped lead the Gargoyles to their first win of 2026. Richardson scored his first career shorthanded goal to cap off Friday's 5-3 win.

Anthony Rinaldi scored on Wednesday and Friday in Idaho. Rinaldi also picked up an assist in Saturday's game with three goals in his last five games and points in four of five. Rinaldi and Richardson are now tied for the team lead in scoring with eight goals each.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- ETHAN LEYH

Ethan Leyh was named as an ECHL All-Star for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The full All-Star roster was announced by the ECHL today.

Leyh earned the All-Star bid having posted 21 points (7G, 14A) in 27 games played with the Gargoyles. Leyh is under an ECHL contract this season with the Gargoyles, but has received two call ups to the AHL Chicago Wolves, making his AHL debut on December 20. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-0, 190-pound forward played three seasons with Bentley University in the NCAA, leading as the team's Captain in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

On Monday, January 5, forward Ethan Leyh was loaned to the Chicago Wolves. Leyh received his second AHL call up after making his AHL debut on December 20.

On Thursday, January 8, forward David Gagnon was recalled by the Chicago Wolves. Gagnon received his third call up of the 2025-26 season, where he has played in three games for the Wolves including his AHL debut on November 22.

On Thursday, January 8, defenseman Bryce Montgomery was loaned to the Gargoyles from Chicago by the Carolina Hurricanes. Montgomery was drafted 170th overall by the Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He brings 27 games of AHL experience to Greensboro.

On Monday, January 11, the Gargoyles traded veteran forward Wade Murphy to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Murphy had nine points (4G, 5A) in 24 games during the inaugural season.

AFFILIATION WEEKEND PACKAGE

The Greensboro Gargoyles are proud to offer a $40 ticket package, which includes a ticket to one Affiliation Weekend game and a Canes and Gargoyles Flag!

WHO: All Gargoyles fans!

WHAT: Two (2) corner tickets and one (1) Canes and Gargoyles Flag.

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles

WHEN: Affiliation Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25.

HOW: Secure now: Affiliation Weekend

Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







