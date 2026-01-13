K-Wings Acquire Forward Kishaun Gervais from Thunder
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Kishaun Gervais has been acquired from the Adirondack Thunder for future considerations.
Gervais, 24, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 175-pound, Keeseekoose First Nation, SK native in his third professional season. The forward heads to Kalamazoo with six points (2g, 4a) in 21 games played this season with Adirondack. Last season, Gervais split time between Tulsa and Adirondack, notching 23 points (9g, 14a) in 56 games played.
Prior to turning pro, Gervais played parts of two seasons in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 19 points (9g, 10a) in 50 games played.
Kalamazoo travels to Iowa for a midweek clash and the final of three straight against Iowa for an 8 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, January 14, at Xtream Arena.
The K-Wings then return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.
