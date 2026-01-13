Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson
ECHL Orlando Solar Bears

Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson

Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release


ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today forward Eric Olson has signed an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Olson, 26, has appeared in 19 games this season for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, scoring 10 points (4g-6a) with 36 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating. In 72 career SPHL games over two seasons with Knoxville, the Calgary, Alberta native tallied 27 points (12g-15a) and accumulated 74 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Olson played four seasons of college hockey at Stevenson University (NCAA Division III), scoring 44 points (17g-27a) and a plus-17 rating. During the 2020-21 season, Olson was named Middle Athletic Conference (MAC) Second Team All-Conference.

Check out the Orlando Solar Bears Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



ECHL Stories from January 13, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central