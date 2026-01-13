Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today forward Eric Olson has signed an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Olson, 26, has appeared in 19 games this season for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, scoring 10 points (4g-6a) with 36 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating. In 72 career SPHL games over two seasons with Knoxville, the Calgary, Alberta native tallied 27 points (12g-15a) and accumulated 74 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, Olson played four seasons of college hockey at Stevenson University (NCAA Division III), scoring 44 points (17g-27a) and a plus-17 rating. During the 2020-21 season, Olson was named Middle Athletic Conference (MAC) Second Team All-Conference.
