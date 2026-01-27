Milo Roelens Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning

Published on January 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Roelens, 23, is sixth on the Solar Bears in scoring with 18 points. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 48 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 21 points (12g-9a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 38 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting nine points (6g-3a).

Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.







ECHL Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.