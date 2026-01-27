ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Trois-Rivières' Fuller fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Landon Fuller has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #598, Trois-Rivières at Maine, on Jan. 25.

Fuller is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 10:53 of the first period.

Fuller will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack (Jan. 28) and at Norfolk (Jan. 30 and Jan. 31).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Lansdell fined, suspended

Florida's Jesse Lansdell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #601, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 25.

Lansdell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized charging incident at 19:47 of the first period.

Lansdell will miss Florida's game vs. Atlanta on Jan. 28.

