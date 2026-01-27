ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on January 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Trois-Rivières' Fuller fined, suspended
Trois-Rivières' Landon Fuller has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #598, Trois-Rivières at Maine, on Jan. 25.
Fuller is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 10:53 of the first period.
Fuller will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack (Jan. 28) and at Norfolk (Jan. 30 and Jan. 31).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Florida's Lansdell fined, suspended
Florida's Jesse Lansdell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #601, Florida at South Carolina, on Jan. 25.
Lansdell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized charging incident at 19:47 of the first period.
Lansdell will miss Florida's game vs. Atlanta on Jan. 28.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2026
- Forward Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Inside the Swamp: January 20-26 - Florida Everblades
- Wichita's Crnkovic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 16 - Idaho Steelheads
- Milo Roelens Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.