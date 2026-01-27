Wichita's Crnkovic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Kyle Crnkovic of the Wichita Thunder

(Wichita Thunder) Kyle Crnkovic of the Wichita Thunder

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kyle Crnkovic of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 19-25.

After being held scoreless in a 1-0 win against Tulsa on Saturday, Crnkovic set an ECHL season-high with six points (3g-3a) in a 7-5 victory over the Oilers on Sunday.

Under contract to San Jose of the American Hockey League, Crnkovic ranks fourth in the ECHL with 20 goals and is third with 42 points in 37 games with the Thunder this season.

A native of Chestermere, Alberta, Crnkovic has totaled 148 points (54g-94a) in 169 career ECHL games with Wichita, Allen, Fort Wayne and Tulsa. He also has skated in six career AHL games with San Diego.

Prior to turning pro, Crnkovic recorded 289 points (111g-178a) in 277 career games in the Western Hockey League with Saskatoon and Seattle.

On behalf of Kyle Crnkovic, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

