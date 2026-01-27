ECHL Transactions - January 27

Published on January 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 27, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Reading:

Hayden Ford, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Delete Sam Coatta, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Milo Roelens, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Delete Ryan Hofer, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Delete Nolan Moyle, F Placed on Team Suspension

Wheeling:

Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh







