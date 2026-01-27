ECHL Transactions - January 27
Published on January 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 27, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Reading:
Hayden Ford, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Delete Sam Coatta, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Milo Roelens, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Delete Ryan Hofer, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Delete Nolan Moyle, F Placed on Team Suspension
Wheeling:
Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - January 27 - ECHL
- Perch Profiles: Artyom Borshyov - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: January 12, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Forward Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Inside the Swamp: January 20-26 - Florida Everblades
- Wichita's Crnkovic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 16 - Idaho Steelheads
- Milo Roelens Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.