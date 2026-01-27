Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 16

Published on January 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), hit the road this week for their first series of the season against the Tulsa Oilers.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 30 at Tulsa | 6:05 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Jan. 31 at Tulsa | 6:05 p.m. (MST)

Sunday, Feb. 1 at Tulsa | 2:05 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 23

Idaho 6 - Allen 4

The Steelheads got off to a raucous start on Friday, scoring three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. Brendan Hoffmann struck just 51 seconds in with a power play tally, while Jade Miller extended the lead to 2-0 just 1:15 in and Hoffmann finished the run with his second goal 8:38 into the opening frame. Despite the early success for Idaho, Allen roared back, scoring four of the game's next five goals to tie the contest 4-4 with just over five minutes remaining. The Steelheads stood tall to finish the game though, as Charlie Dodero found a go-ahead goal with 3:35 remaining and Kaleb Pearson sealed the game with an empty net tally in the final seconds for his fourth point of the night and a 6-4 Steelheads win.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Idaho 6 - Allen 5

The two high octane offenses were at it again on Saturday, combining for 11 goals. The back-and-forth affair saw Allen break the ice 15 minutes into the first period on a goal by Spencer Asuchak, providing the lone tally of the opening frame. The Steelheads grabbed the lead into the second period, with Brendan Hoffmann and Charlie Dodero giving the Steelheads a 2-1 edge. Not to be outdone, Allen tied the game 23 seconds later and took the lead back later in the frame on a goal by Michael Gildon. The third period saw the pendulum continue to swing, as once again the Steelheads tied the game to kick things off with Allen soon regaining their lead with nine minutes to go, putting the Steelheads down 4-3.

Two goals in 1:56 did the trick for Idaho to regain the lead in the final portion of regulation, with Francesco Arcuri and Mason Nevers providing the offense, but just as they did earlier in the game, the Americans tied things up just 23 seconds later on another goal from Gildon, which set up overtime. The extra period didn't last long, as just 20 seconds into free hockey Kaleb Pearson ended the game with a bullet from the right-wing circle to give the Steelheads a 6-5 win and a series sweep.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (38 GP, 29-7-1-1, 60 pts, 0.789%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (39 GP, 25-11-3-0, 53 pts, 0.679%)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (40 GP, 22-14-2-2, 48 pts, 0.600%)

4. Allen Americans (38 GP, 20-14-4-0, 44 pts, 0.579%)

5. Wichita Thunder (37 GP, 16-14-3-4, 39 pts, 0.527%)

6. Rapid City Rush (38 GP, 17-18-3-0, 37 pts, 0.487%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (39 GP, 15-21-3-0, 33 pts, 0.423%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (37 GP, 12-25-0-0, 24 pts, 0.324%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffmann leads the Steelheads with 39 points (24G, 15A). He is the ECHL leader in goals and is T-6th in the ECHL in overall scoring.

Kaleb Pearson registered the Steelheads' first four-point game this season on Friday and followed it up with an overtime goal against the Americans on Saturday.

Ty Pelton-Byce reached 200 ECHL points on Saturday with two assists against the Americans.

TEAM NOTES

BROOMS OUT

The Steelheads swept the Allen Americans last weekend, improving to 5-0-0-0 in the season series. Idaho fought off Allen for a 6-4 win on Friday and prevailed in a tight 6-5 overtime battle on Saturday, with Kaleb Pearson providing the overtime heroics. The wins give the Steelheads victories in seven out of 10 games to start the new year, with Idaho maintaining its top spot as the league's best scoring offense with 3.77 goals per game and 147 goals overall.

STREAKS ALIVE FOR HOFF

Brendan Hoffmann has built up two more significant streaks heading into this week's action against the Oilers. The Idaho forward carries a four-game goal scoring streak (5G) into the action alongside a six-game point streak (6G, 2A). This is the third point streak of six or more games for Hoffmann, with his season-best seven-game streak taking place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20.

FOUR OF A KIND

Kaleb Pearson notched the first four-point performance of the season for the Steelheads with two goals and two assists against the Americans in Idaho's 6-4 Friday victory. The effort was the sixth multi-point effort for the Pearson this season, and his fifth with multiple goals. The Steelheads' previous best single-game performance was three points, which was achieved 11 times.

TRENDS

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in goals per game (3.77) and shots per game (35.21).

Idaho's power play is clicking at 34.4% (10/29) over the last 10 games.

Idaho has a record of 15-3-3 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 16-0-1 when leading after the first period and 15-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Idaho's third period goal differential is +17 (54-37), the fourth best mark in the league.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is four points shy of 100 as a professional.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (24)

Assists: Brendan Hoffmann (15)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (39)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+18)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (84)

PPGs: Francesco Arcuri & Brendan Hoffmann (5)

GWGs: Francesco Arcuri & Brendan Hoffman (4)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (136)

Wins: Ben Kraws (8)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.66)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.910)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.