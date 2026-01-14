Icemen Trade Brody Crane to Norfolk to Complete Future Consideration Terms

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has traded forward Brody Crane to the Norfolk Admirals to complete the future considerations terms of a trade made this past Friday (Janaury 9) when the Icemen acquired forward David Jankowski from Norfolk.

Crane was in his second season with the Icemen, and heads to Norfolk having posted ten points (4g, 6a) in 26 games played this season.

Jankowski made his Icemen debut on Saturday at Orlando. Jankowski registered eight points (1g, 7a) in 19 games with Norfolk this season. The 6-1, 181-pound center played the two previous seasons with the Wheeling Nailers where he posted back-to-back identical 37-point seasons (11g, 26a), totaling 74 points (22g, 52a) from 2023-2025.

The Icemen open up a three-game set in Estero on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades.

