Royals Sign Garrett Devine to SPC
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Garrett Devine has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Devine, 25, is in his second-full professional season with 27 points (7g-7a) and 51 penalty minutes across 30 games with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), as well as one ECHL game played with the Kalamazoo Wings on January 7th.
The Windsor, Colorado native has totaled 92 professional career games between the SPHL (72 GP: 20-36-56) and ECHL (20GP: 0-1-1) with 57 points (20g-57a) and 118 PIMs.
Prior to opening his pro career with Maine in 2023-24, the 6'1", 205-pound, left-shot forward played his final two collegiate seasons at NCAA D-III University of New England (2022-24), where he logged 33 points (19g-14a) in 57 games following three seasons at NCAA D-I Providence College (2019-22) where he registered one goal in 17 games.
