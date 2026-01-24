Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 4-2 to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Savannah opened the scoring at the 6:23 mark of the first period when Evan Nause took a feed from Logan Drevitch, carried the puck into the zone and tucked a backhand past the goaltender to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Ryan Sullivan earned the secondary assist.
Jacksonville tied the game a few minutes later on the power play as Christopher Brown wristed a shot through traffic from the right side to make it 1-1.
The Ghost Pirates regained the lead with 2:21 remaining in the first period on their own power play. Drevitch fired a pass to the front of the net where Nicholas Zabaneh redirected it home to make it 2-1. Will Riedell picked up the additional assist.
Despite six total power plays in the second period, neither team found the back of the net and Savannah carried a 2-1 lead into the third.
The Icemen tied the game 3:06 into the final frame when Craig Martin tipped in a Taos Jordan point shot to even the score at 2-2.
Jacksonville took its first lead of the night with 1:54 remaining as Matteo Costantini scored from the slot to make it 3-2. Bennett MacArthur added an empty-net goal to seal the 4-2 final.
Cameron Rowe earned the win for Jacksonville, stopping 20 of 22 shots. Vinnie Purpura made 17 saves on 20 shots for Savannah.
The Ghost Pirates return home Friday to open Youth Sports Weekend against the Orlando Solar Bears at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey, televised on WJCL 22 and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
- GHOST PIRATES -
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026
- Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Scarfone, Rheaume Shine in 5-1 Victory over Bison on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Fall to Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Strong Second Period Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Hand Gladiators First Overtime Loss of the Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Frasca Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Opener to Nailers, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 24th - Game 40/72 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Opener to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Come Back for Sixth Straight Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Earn Point in Close Overtime Battle with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Lions Power Through Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Fall to Gargoyles, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- John Fusco's Overtime Winner Lifts South Carolina Past Atlanta, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Announce New Time Change for Saturday - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Rosek, Gallatin Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Schedule Changes - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Game and Promotional Date Changes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Weekend Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Sunday's Maine Mariners Game Moved to 1 PM - Maine Mariners
- Weiss Reassigned to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Chasing the Dream - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 23, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Khristian Acosta to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville
- Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather
- McAllister Reassigned to Savannah
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates, 4-0, to Snap Winning Streak
- Ghost Pirates Win Eighth Straight, Defeat Stingrays 5-1